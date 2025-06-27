Visiting Tahoe this summer? Things are different this year.

Expect new transportation and parking requirements, plus some trail and recreation area closures.

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – A number of critical infrastructure projects are underway in Tahoe that will affect where people recreate and how they get there this summer. As the region prepares to welcome visitors, Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Council partners have outlined what to expect and what’s different this year so everyone can plan ahead and have a great experience in Tahoe.

“There’s so much to do and enjoy in Tahoe in the summer, but it’s important to know there are projects underway, plus new parking and transportation initiatives that will require folks to plan ahead when thinking about where they want to recreate,” said Nettie Pardue, Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Council managing director.

Getting Around

A number of infrastructure projects are underway throughout the Basin affecting area roadways, particularly midweek. To stay updated on area roadway projects and their impacts, visit TahoeRoads.com and CalTrans QuickMaps .

In addition, new parking management programs are being implemented to ease congestion on roadways and at popular recreation facilities:

Day-use parking reservations are now required seven days per week at Sand Harbor.

Paid parking is required at other recreation locations including in North Lake Tahoe at the Christmas Tree Parking Lot and Brook Avenue in Kings Beach.

at the Christmas Tree Parking Lot and Brook Avenue in Kings Beach. Highway parking restrictions will be enforced this summer at Emerald Bay, with new shuttle services to be offered from both South and North Lake Tahoe beginning mid-July.

To make getting around Tahoe easier, everyone is encouraged to plan ahead and, whenever possible, make use of free public transportation options. Mainline bus service and on-demand microtransit (TART Connect in North Lake Tahoe and Truckee, and Lake Link on the South Shore) are offered to reduce congestion and the need for personal vehicles.

Use of the region’s extensive paved trail system is another option for pedestrians and cyclists who prefer to travel under their own power, and is an incredible way to experience Tahoe at a different pace. Complimentary bike valet services are also being offered at many regional events courtesy of the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition to encourage bike travel.

Trails & Recreation

Trail closures in the Spooner Lake State Park backcountry, including the Flume Trail, are in effect and will remain in place through 2026 while the Nevada Public Works Division completes critical repairs on the Marlette Dam.

Most of D.L. Bliss State Park is closed and will remain so pending completion of a water system refurbishment project.

Hiking on the Rubicon foot trail from Emerald Bay State Park, and accessing Lester Beach and Calawee Cove from the Lake or from the Rubicon foot trail, are allowed.

Off trail walk-in access to rock-climbing boulder areas immediately adjacent to the East side of Highway 89 is allowed.

No services (restrooms, trash removal) or parking are available at D.L. Bliss State Park.

Beaches, Waterways & Facilities

At less developed locations all summer long, beachgoers should be prepared for no available restrooms or trash receptacles, and responsible for packing out what they pack in.

Visit TahoePublicBeaches.org for current operational and on-site offering updates at more than 40 public beaches in the Tahoe Basin.

for current operational and on-site offering updates at more than 40 public beaches in the Tahoe Basin. Placer County beaches from Tahoe City to Kings Beach enforce the following ordinances : no dogs on the beach or in the water, no glass containers, no littering, no smoking, fires or BBQs. Alcohol is also prohibited at most Placer County beaches.

: no dogs on the beach or in the water, no glass containers, no littering, no smoking, fires or BBQs. Alcohol is also prohibited at most Placer County beaches. Those who spend time in Lake Tahoe are encouraged to wear a life jacket and learn about the dangers of cold water shock and how to prevent it.

and how to prevent it. Initiatives to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species will be enforced, including mandatory inspection and decontamination of boats, plus paddleboards and kayaks with electric motors, and requirements for non-motorized watercraft.

Know Before You Go: July 4 in Tahoe

At popular beaches such as Zephyr Cove, Kings Beach State Recreation Area, North Tahoe Beach and Emerald Bay, land managers are planning to have additional dumpsters and portable restrooms available during the July 4 holiday weekend. In addition:

Expect alcohol consumption to be prohibited on the Truckee River , at Zephyr Cove and Shoals, Meeks Bay, and at other select beaches in the Tahoe Basin over the duration of the July 4 holiday weekend.

on the Truckee River , at Zephyr Cove and Shoals, Meeks Bay, and at other select beaches in the Tahoe Basin over the duration of the July 4 holiday weekend. Specific beach operators will manage access points to enforce alcohol consumption bans.

The California Highway Patrol will implement DUI checkpoints around the region.

around the region. Other public safety officials have plans for increased presence over the July 4 weekend and throughout the summer.

How to Help Take Care of Tahoe

Stewardship of Tahoe is everyone’s responsibility. Here are six easy ways to help care for the gem of the Sierra: