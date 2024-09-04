Visitors soak up Tahoe before temperature shift

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Labor Day weekend was the last opportunity for many visitors to enjoy North Lake Tahoe’s hot temperatures before the autumn climate kicks in.

Bicyclists, rafters, and hikers were soaking up the sunshine.

For Aug. 2024, there was a 52% forecasted occupancy in eastern Placer County and North Lake Tahoe hotels, according to the Pace Report. In 2023, it was 47%.

“That was encouraging news for the month of August for us,” said Tony Karwowski, president and CEO of the North Tahoe Community Alliance.

Many Tahoe businesses were at capacity, including Tahoe Treetops ariel-adventure parks in Tahoe Vista and Tahoe City.

Tahoe Treetops accommodated 400 people a day.

“Here we have 10 courses graded from easy, medium to hard,” said the ground school instructor at the park behind Granlibakken Tahoe resort. “So, if you’ve ever been to a ski resort, they’re exactly like that.”

Green circles are the easiest course, blue squares are intermediate, and black diamonds are the hardest and highest.

The two black diamonds have a height requirement of 49 inches or more than 4 feet.

Participants need to be at least 6 years old. There is no height requirement for the remaining eight courses.

After the group was in safety gear, the instructor demonstrated how to attach the trolley to the cable.

“There’s only one right way to put it on,” he said. Otherwise, it won’t go on.

The other basics included one person on an obstacle and two people at a time on a platform. Call “all clear” to the person behind you once you’re the only one on the platform.

“Do you see the net down there?” the instructor asked injecting humor into the lesson. “It’s called Plan A … We’re going to aim for Plan A before we grab anything else … We all see the black rope right next to Plan A, this is Plan B. Say I come in too fast and bounce off Plan A, roll back, it’s windy, I’m a little bit on the lighter side, whatever it is, I don’t make it to Plan A. I’m going to grab Plan B. Grab Plan B with two hands. Pull yourself in like you’re playing a game of tug-of-war against the tree … Can anyone guess what Plan C is?”

“Yell for help … make yourself loud, and we’ll come get you down.”

Then there was a pop quiz.

“Perfect!” the instructor said. “You guys are all good. You have 2 ½ hours. Have fun!”

The group scattered and started their self-guided experiences at 10 obstacle courses intertwined with zip lines in the sky.

There are 97 tree platforms scattered around pine trees and old-growth cedars. The Tahoe City location has 60 obstacles or bridges, and 27 zip lines from 30 to 300 feet long.

Each course starts with an initial tree platform accessed by a vertical climb, inclined ramp, or zip line.

“Do a running start,” a father told his young daughter before she left the platform. “And get ready to grab Plan B.”

“This one’s not easy,” he said after she made it to the other side.

Participants navigate rope swings, wobbly bridges, swinging logs, tightropes, cargo nets, horizontal climbing walls, and more as they go on bridges or obstacles to get from one tree platform to another. Zip lines are interspersed.

“Clear,” shouted a man after he landed on the platform with his sunglasses intact.

“Look at what I did,” another child said. “That’s so hard.”

“Were you scared?” her father asked.

“A little,” the girl said quickly moving on to the next obstacle.

Then a mom watching from the ground saw her child tackle the spider web in the sky.

“Look! She’s a spider,” the mother said.

“I’m Spiderman,” she yelled.

“This is an amazing ropes course,” the mother said.

The park has two beginner, six intermediate, and two advanced courses.

“You should try it,” a woman in safety gear, including a helmet said to her friend. “I can just give you my harness and no one will know the difference.”

There was no exchange of gear though.

The experience costs $75.92 for ages 13 and older, and $65.52 for ages 6 to 12.

Staff in blue T-shirts were everywhere.

“How many people in an obstacle, guys?” a staff member called up to participants.

“Oh, sorry,” an adult replied. There were three people on the obstacle.

“OK, next time guys,” the worker replied.

Then a worker was signaled to help a young girl stuck in the middle of the zip line.

The worker was able to push her to the next platform.

“The last session of the day has the least amount of people even if the day is sold out,” another staff member said.

She explained the earlier session participants leave. It’s just your session on the course.

“It’s a fun and thrilling experience right in the midst of nature,” according to Tahoe Treetops’ website https://tahoetreetop.com/ .

Tahoe Treetops in Tahoe City was sold out over the holiday weekend. Brenna O’Boyle / Sierra Sun