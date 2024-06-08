Vistas of California: The Man beneath the paint

A painting of the Truckee River at the Sonoma County Museum.

At the start of the 20th Century, California was an open canvas.

The Gold Rush revealed the terrain for beautiful vistas yet most miners had their minds on making it rich. Though only a few found the gold that they were looking for, what they were overlooking was the open palette to capture the beauty of California.

Artist Tilden Daken (1876-1935) also fell into the money trap yet he had the gumption to follow his dream. His family came from Illinois to Sacramento in 1879 when Tilden was three. At the age of six, he began to paint in the backwoods and study classical music. His father took him on mining trips into El Dorado County, instilling in him a life of adventure, which ended at age 58 in the Gold Country; he is buried in the Pioneer Cemetery in Georgetown. Famous in his day, Tilden Daken left behind a legacy of 4,000 paintings. We will never see the pristine, rough and tumble California that he saw but we can appreciate the beauty of our State through his paintings. Daken especially loved the Sierra and the Foothills.

Daken’s remarkable life journey is told by Bonnie Portnoy, the granddaughter he never knew, in her new book “The Man Beneath the Paint: California Impressionist Tilden Daken.” One of the most adventurous painters in the American West, Tilden Daken painted in every California State Park, redwood grove, and national park in the West. Yet his art adventures were far-flung. Stranded in Lake Tahoe in the winter of 1922, he endured the elements and painted 100 canvases. Amidst the roaring twenties, he painted to music in Hollywood and hobnobbed with silent film stars. In 1923, he set sail for the South Seas to paint the headhunters of New Guinea where he painted the flora and fauna beneath the Pacific Ocean in a custom-built diving bell.

Bonnie grew up hearing stories from her mother about her grandfather’s friendship with writer Jack London in Glen Ellen, where Jack lived and where Daken moved following the 1906 San Francisco earthquake and fire. Decades later, Bonnie pieced together his incomparable life, searching for his vast collection of art, and discovering his passion for preserving natural art for future generations.

In Bonnie’s book she reveals that her grandfather didn’t first meet Jack London in Glen Ellen following the 1906 earthquake, as her mother had believed. Instead the two adventures first met in 1901 atop a haystack in the Reno railyard.

The Background Story

“Following one of his mining expeditions in 1901, Tilden hiked from El Dorado County to the town of Colfax in Placer County, one of his stopovers in the Sierra foothills. As he awaited the westbound Southern Pacific Overland Limited to San Francisco, he noticed a man on the rail platform passing out handbills. A club in Ogden, Utah, was sponsoring a contest: the first traveler to make his way from

Ogden to San Francisco with but a meal’s worth of coins in his pocket would win $500 (the equivalent of nearly $18,000 today).

Though the name of the Ogden club is not known and the rules of the wager are vague, the contestants were to pay no fare whatsoever to reach San Francisco. How the winner would prove he neither acquired money along the way nor paid for transportation is anyone’s guess. If this story sounds like something out of the old Wild West, well, it is, and Tilden took the bait.

It was a circuitous route traveling east to Utah before heading home to California, but a diversion he could not resist. With a predisposition for spontaneity, daring, and discovery, Tilden climbed aboard an eastbound freight in Colfax, carrying with him his ubiquitous sketch box, and train-hopped 650 miles to Ogden. By the time he arrived at the Union Station, dozens of fortune hunters had gathered. With no chance to rest, he registered for the contest, downed a quick meal, glanced at the giant clock tower, then tramped aboard the ensuing westbound freight, dreaming of the prize awaiting the first voyager to cross the finish line in San Francisco.

After miles of rail travel from Utah across Nevada to Reno, the ascent over Donner Pass in the Sierra lay some hours ahead. But as the Overland pulled into the station in Reno, Tilden, weary and hungry, leapt from the freight and climbed atop the nearest barn loft in the railyard. There he encountered a man stretched out in the hay writing in his notebook. Thus begins the story of how Tilden Daken first met Jack London atop a haystack. London would soon become internationally famous and Tilden would become known as “The Painter of the Valley of the Moon.”

Tilden Daken’s Account

Two decades later, Tilden would relate this encounter to Louise M. O’Hara, feature writer and art critic for the San Francisco Call and Post.” Tilden’s subsequent friendship with London, and the writer’s premature death in 1916, “had thrown the artist into a reminiscent mood,” wrote O’Hara. The artist recalled:

As I swung into the barn loft, I saw a man sitting on the hay. He looked me over with friendly curiosity. “Is there room here for another lodger?” I enquired. With a gesture, he offered the hospitality of the loft and we were soon exchanging conversation of the road, including the terms of my wager.

“By the way, are you a painter?” London asked with a glance at my sketch box. “Yes, I’m Tilden Dakin,” I said. “And you are a—writer?” I returned, looking at the pad and pencil on the hay by his side.

“I’m Jack London,” he replied, scrambling to his feet, “and as hungry as the deuce. I must get out and find something to eat.”

“Well, don’t go hungry. Here’s my 30 cents,” I said, offering my all.

In a short time, London returned with a bulging paper bag and held out to me 15 cents. “Snails and doughnuts,” he explained. “They’ll do me until I reach Truckee.”

Born within months of one another in 1876, London the writer in January and Tilden the painter in June, both 25 at the time, hit it off straight away. While it is not known where London’s journey had originated, he was making his way to Oakland, and Tilden was heading across the Bay to San Francisco.

The westbound train was scheduled to arrive the following morning. That night, in the Reno railyard, London taught Tilden his rules of the road, the precarious practice of clinging to the brake beams inches above the track, or in the hobo vernacular, “riding the rods.”

At noon the next day, the Overland Limited pulled out of the Reno station carrying with it two passengers lying on the rods. Little more than an hour later, the train pulled into Truckee. The newfound friends jumped from their berth, breakfasted in town on the remainder of Tilden’s 15 cents, and secured temporary work in a lumber mill. Tilden continued his story:

Handling the green timber was hard on London, so after a day’s work, enough to buy food, we asked our time. When the superintendent heard our names, he said he would have advanced funds without our working for them and tried to force a $5 bill on me. I told him of my wager and asked that he give me just the $2.75 that was due me and add the remaining to London’s account.

So, feeling like plutocrats, we boarded a freight bound for the Summit. It was a cold ride at this season of the year, but we hugged the brake boards, which keep pretty warm over the wheels. Jack was a great fellow to ride the rods and when traveling always carried a padded board for the purpose, but this trip he kept close to the brakes.

As the train approached Donner Pass, the writer and the artist clung tightly to the underbelly. “Passing through [the] summit, when the train reached Blue Canyon, the travelers were ordered off the train by the conductor,” wrote O’Hara, meaning the ever-watchful brakemen, or “shacks” in the lingo, who endlessly pursued the tramps.

“But [London and Dakin] watched [for] their chance and as it gained momentum [they] leaped to their ‘berths’ again.” O’Hara’s article continued:

According to the rules of his wager, Dakin was to pay no fare whatever to reach San Francisco. His only difficulty lay in the ferry at Benicia with its gang of watchmen. But as the train was broken up and shifted, London, to whom this mode of travel was an old thing, guided Dakin in between the locomotive and onto the brakes again. An hour or two later, they rolled into the Sixteenth Street station in Oakland, and Daken, giving London a good hand grip, beat his way into San Francisco and won his $500 wager.

“London had a big heart,” Tilden told O’Hara, finishing his story, “too big a heart for his own good.””

What’s Next

There’s much more to Tilden Daken’s story. On June 26th, hosted by the Truckee-Donner Historical Society, Bonnie Portnoy will present her grandfather’s life and work on the big screen and sign books at the Truckee Community Arts Center, 10046 Church St, Truckee, CA, beginning at 5:45 p.m.

About the authors:

Bonnie Portnoy is a former merchandising and marketing executive in San Francisco. A fulltime resident of Marin County and parttime resident of Truckee, her two daughters, Adrienne and Jessica, and five grandchildren, live in Truckee and Carnelian Bay.

Judy DePuy is a volunteer with the Truckee-Donner Historical Society, Donner Summit Historical Society and a Board member for the Museum of Truckee History. She resides in Tahoe Donner with her husband, Dave, with their black Belgian sheepdog, Morticia.