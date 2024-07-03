Volunteers are invited to clean up Tahoe beaches on July 5
LAKE TAHOE, Nev./Calif. – After the 4th of July holiday brings crowds to Lake Tahoe’s shores, its beaches can use some TLC. On the morning of Friday, July 5, Tahoe-lovers are invited to remove litter, refresh and revitalize the Lake’s sandy shores and surrounding areas as part of the 11th annual “Keep Tahoe Red, White & Blue” Beach cleanup hosted by the League to Save Lake Tahoe.
Year after year, passionate volunteers pour in from inside and outside the region to take part in Tahoe’s largest litter cleanup event. Many repeat volunteers even plan their annual vacations so they can join. Together, their efforts exemplify how to take care of Tahoe.
Where:
- Commons Beach – 400 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, CA 96145
- Reception located here.
- Participants will clean the beach, through the town, and into 64 Acres.
- Partners: Tahoe City Public Utility District and Tahoe City Downtown Association
- Kiva Beach – 1 Heritage Way, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
- Reception located here.
- Participants will clean from beach through Tallac Historic Site to Camp Richardson and south toward Highway 89.
- Partners: USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, Heavenly Mountain Resort, and Camp Richardson Resort
- Kings Beach State Recreation Area – 8596 Brockway Vista Avenue, Kings Beach, CA 96143
- Reception located here.
- Participants will clean the beach and surrounding downtown area, as well as North Tahoe Beach, Secline Beach, and Moon Dune Beach.
- Partners: California State Parks and Northstar Mountain Resort
- Lakeview Commons/Regan Beach – 1004 Lakeview Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
- Reception located here.
- Participants will clean Lakeview Commons, Regan Beach, and Secret Beach.
- Partners: City of South Lake Tahoe and Kirkwood Mountain Resort
- Nevada Beach – 416 Bittlers Road, Zephyr Cove, NV 89448
- Reception located here.
- Participants will clean the beach, campground, and along Elks Point Road.
- Partners: Vista Recreation and Bally’s Lake Tahoe
- Zephyr Cove and Shoals – 760 Highway 50, Zephyr Cove, NV 89448
- Reception located here.
- Participants will clean Zephyr Cove through Zephyr Shoals.
- Partners: USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, Aramark Destinations, ECO-CLEAN Solutions, Clean Up The Lake, Stio Mountain Studio Tahoe and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s Tahoe Blue Crew
Hundreds of local and visiting volunteers of all ages and skill levels, along with representatives from the League to Save Lake Tahoe and event partners will be on site.
Numerous participating organizations are aligned with and taking action to implement the Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan in collaboration with over 20 regional organizations. The award-winning plan, developed with the participation of over 3,000 residents, visitors, and businesses, establishes a shared vision for the region’s outdoor recreation and tourism and encourages everyone to help take care of Tahoe’s cherished communities and environment. Visit http://www.stewardshiptahoe.org to learn more and read the plan.
Beach cleanup events protect the Lake’s delicate ecology, preserve its famous water clarity, and inspire others to take personal responsibility for their footprint and leave Tahoe better than they found it. The data gathered during this and all League to Save Lake Tahoe cleanups is used to create solutions that stop litter at its sources. Learn more.
This event is possible thanks to the League’s generous donors and a community of volunteers, sponsors, and partner organizations, including Aramark Destinations, Bally’s Lake Tahoe, California State Parks, Camp Richardson Resort, City of South Lake Tahoe, Clean Up The Lake, ECO-CLEAN Solutions, Heavenly Mountain Resort, Kirkwood Mountain Resort, Northstar Mountain Resort, Stio Mountain Studio Tahoe, Tahoe City Downtown Association, Tahoe City Public Utility District, USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, and Vista Recreation.
Register at keeptahoeblue.org/july5.
