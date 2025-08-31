Volunteers invited to celebrate Labor Day at Lake Tahoe cleanup event
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The public is encouraged to finish summer on a high note by taking part in Keep Tahoe Blue’s 11th Annual Labor Day Cleanup at Kings Beach State Recreation Area from 8:30 – 11:30 am on Monday, September 1.
Lake Tahoe provided a spectacular summer. Now it’s your opportunity to say thanks with a few hours of hands-on, beach area beautification. Join visitors, residents, businesses, friends and family to remove litter, refresh and revitalize the shoreline, and leave nearby neighborhood, business and parking areas clean as summer comes to a close.
Keep Tahoe Blue is grateful for our partners at California State Parks, Arcade Belts, and Northstar California Resort whose support makes this event possible. Kings Beach is part of Keep Tahoe Blue’s Tahoe Blue Beach program through generous grant funding from the North Tahoe Community Alliance’s TOT-TBID Dollars at Work program, which reinvests funds generated in North Lake Tahoe to support community vitality, environmental stewardship, and economic health.
MORE UPCOMING EVENTS:
Check keeptahoeblue.org/events for additional events:
- ‘Eyes on the Lake’ Invasive Species Training – August 31, Echo Lakes, CA
- Speaker Series: Building Sustainably – September 12, South Lake Tahoe, CA
- 28th Annual Tahoe Forest Stewardship Day – September 20, Stateline, NV
- Speaker Series: Adventures in Lake Science – October 2, South Lake Tahoe, CA
