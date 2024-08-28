Volunteers invited to celebrate Labor Day at Lake Tahoe cleanup event

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – Finish summer on a high note by taking part in the League to Save Lake Tahoe’s 10th annual Labor Day Cleanup at Kings Beach State Recreation Area, 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Monday, September 2.

The Lake has been good to you all summer, now is your opportunity to say thanks with a few hours of hands-on beach area beautification. Join dozens of local and visiting volunteers to remove litter, refresh and revitalize the shoreline, and leave nearby parking, business and neighborhood areas clean.

The League is grateful for our partners at California State Parks along with EpicPromise, whose generous grant helps support this cleanup event and the League’s work to fight litter in Tahoe.

Register in advance at keeptahoeblue.org/laborday .