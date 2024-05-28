Volunteers invited to celebrate National Trails Day in Tahoe City on June 1 

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – It’s time to get summer started. On the morning of Saturday, June 1, volunteers of all ages will gather at the 64 Acres Trailhead in Tahoe City to maintain a local stretch of the Tahoe Rim Trail and clean up litter from local walking paths through Tahoe City to Commons Beach.

The event is co-hosted by the Tahoe Rim Trail Association (TRTA) and the League to Save Lake Tahoe (League) in celebration of National Trails Day, an annual opportunity to give back to local trails, protect the environment, and improve access for everyone to enjoy the great outdoors.

Volunteers can choose their own adventure. The TRTA will lead a team of volunteers to widen the trail corridor and clean drainages along the Tahoe Rim Trail. The League will get participants geared up to remove litter along popular walking paths. The public is welcome to take part in one or both activities.

After a morning of impactful work, volunteers are invited to unwind at an after-party with a complimentary beer, appetizers, and great company at the nearby Tahoe National Brewing Co. taproom.

TRTA and the League are excited to partner with Drink Coffee Do Stuff, Tahoe City Downtown Association, Tahoe National Brewing Co., and the US Forest Service to host this event.