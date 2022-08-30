Volunteers sought for clean-up event; TINS fundraiser at Palisades

Graffiti on Party Rock in Van Sickle Bi-State Park in South Tahoe.

Provided/TRTA

TRUCKEE, Calif. — One of Lake Tahoe’s notorious party spots is getting some much-needed care and attention with the help from singer/songwriter and environmentalist Jack Johnson.

The Tahoe Institute of Natural Science and the Tahoe Rim Trail Association are teaming up with Johnson’s All At Once organization to host a community clean-up event at Party Rock from 9 a.m. to noon on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. Volunteers are needed and should RSVP online in advance at https://tahoerimtrail.org/event/party-rock-community-clean-up/

The popular hang-out spot is on a trail connection to Van Sickle Bi-State Park in South Tahoe. Thanks to its easily accessible location, it is often used for late-night parties and is frequently littered with trash and defaced rocks.

“Lake Tahoe is a global treasure, and should be treated as such,” said Sarah Hockensmith, TINS outreach director, in a news release. “This clean-up will bring stewardship-minded organizations and volunteers together to labor for the good of Tahoe, showcase solution-oriented efforts, and hopefully motivate others to take better care of this place we all love.”

This clean-up event takes place before Jack Johnson’s second concert in Stateline. He will be appearing on Sunday and Monday, Sept. 4-5.

In addition to litter and graffiti removal, teams will be repainting the defaced rocks to return the area to a more natural and welcoming setting.

Other ways to get involved

The Tahoe Institute for Natural Science is always looking for volunteers, new members, and community partners to support its day-to-day operations and core programs. TINS also is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year, Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings at The Village at Palisades on Friday, Sept. 9 and needs volunteers for that event as well. Visit tinsweb.org to learn more.

The Tahoe Rim Trail Association is a community-based nonprofit that works to maintain and enhance the Tahoe Rim Trail System and inspire stewardship. The organization relies heavily on donors, members and volunteers who engage in all aspects of the organization’s work to ensure a world-class recreational experience for trail users and the public today and in the future. To learn more about our work and become a supporter or volunteer, visit tahoerimtrail.org .



All At Once is Johnson’s social action network connecting nonprofits with people who want to take action and give back to their community. All At Once promotes sustainable and equitable food systems, plastic-free initiatives, healthy watersheds, and more.