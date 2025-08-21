Volunteers support wildfire mitigation efforts in Nevada County

TRUCKEE, Calif. – A team of volunteers, dressed in gray shirts, moves with military-like precision through Nevada County. At the base camp of Team Rubicon’s latest wildfire mitigation operation, the energy is brisk and focused.

“Two-minute warning for strike team leader meeting,” came a call down the base camp hallway, delivered in an unmistakably military tone.

For the volunteers of Team Rubicon, known as Greyshirts, this structure is not only familiar, it’s welcome. The veteran-led humanitarian organization thrives on a culture of service, discipline and camaraderie.

The team’s mission is urgent: to help the people of Nevada County protect their community from the growing threat of wildfires.

Volunteers arrived Aug. 15 and will remain in the area through Aug. 24 to create defensible space, thin overgrown woodlands and strengthen resilience in a region classified as an extreme wildfire risk by both the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Cal Fire.

Amid this high-stakes work, the culture of Team Rubicon stands out.

Volunteers arrived Aug. 15 and will remain in Truckee through Aug. 24. Petra Molina / Sierra Sun

“Rubicon was different,” said Kelly Pyle, the operation’s section chief.

After volunteering with several organizations, she found Team Rubicon’s work ethic and culture uniquely motivating.

“People here work hard every day without a single complaint,” she said.

Pyle attributes that drive to the group’s veteran and first responder roots, a culture defined by discipline, commitment and an unshakable refusal to quit.

Team Rubicon volunteers help create defensible space. Petra Molina / Sierra Sun

Behind the scenes, a team of administrative leads ensures the operation runs smoothly. Incident Commander Matt Henderson is at the helm. But for Henderson, leadership goes beyond logistics.

“I serve those who serve others,” he said. “Their experience here is incredibly important. We rely on these volunteers returning, year after year, to make all this possible.”

Every morning, Henderson personally dispatches each team and greets them on their return. His role, he said, is part cheerleader, part commander, a necessary blend to keep morale high and operations on track.

That commitment to service resonates not just among volunteers but also with the homeowners they’re helping.

“I recently had two hip surgeries that affected my mobility,” said John Virus, a Truckee resident. “It’s been hard to keep up with maintaining defensible space on my property.”

Connie Gast, another local homeowner, praised the team’s professionalism and impact.

“Our insurance company will be able to see that our defensible space has grown a couple of yards,” she said.

But Team Rubicon’s role extends far beyond wildfire mitigation and disaster response. For many veterans, it also provides a refuge.

“Veterans commit suicide every day,” said Ken Peebles, one of the organization’s most seasoned volunteers. “This place has become a safe haven for many of us.”

Peebles’ sentiment is backed by sobering data. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, in 2020, the suicide rate for veterans was 57.3 percent higher than for nonveterans.

For many, the transition to civilian life is a silent battle.

Volunteer Vladimir Skiba also found renewed direction through Team Rubicon.

“Serving others gives you back a sense of purpose,” he said. “Working alongside other veterans puts you in rooms with people who speak the same language again.”

So far this year, Team Rubicon has completed 61 operations across the country. But for many Greyshirts, the reward isn’t just in the acres cleared or the homes protected — it’s in the renewed sense of meaning, connection and service.

That sense of shared purpose is felt throughout the volunteer operation.