Volunteers take Tahoe’s 25th ‘snapshot’ in annual citizen science event

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. / Nev. – Samples are collected and off to the labs following Keep Tahoe Blue’s annual Snapshot Day that occurred on Saturday, May 10, marking the 25th year the event invited anyone to become a scientist for a day.

The milestone makes it one of the longest running citizen science events in the nation. Year after year, volunteers help sample water during the month of May from creeks, streams, smaller lakes, and Lake Tahoe itself to take a “snapshot” of water quality at a single moment in time. Participants sample and test the water for factors of dissolved oxygen, pH, nutrients, as well as others.

While the data affirms that the Truckee-Tahoe watershed has consistently excellent water quality, Keep Tahoe Blue’s communications director, Chris Joseph, says that isn’t the only lesson.

Volunteers sample water during Keep Tahoe Blue’s annual Snapshot Day on Saturday, May 10.

“My main takeaway from this event is that Tahoe enjoys a highly engaged, highly motivated, and very stoked community of volunteers and citizen scientists (residents and visitors) who want to protect the Lake.”

This year, 76 volunteers put on scientist hats and sampled 32 separate sites between Zephyr Cove and Meeks Bay.

Many of these volunteers are repeat participators. That includes Larry Green, a mathematics professor at Lake Tahoe Community College, who has participated in 24 of the 25 years of Snapshot Day. The only event he missed was in 2020 when the public did not participate due to the pandemic.

The dedicated citizen scientists come from many backgrounds and ages. Everett Patterson, the 10-year-old son of Keep Tahoe Blue’s chief strategy officer, Jesse Patterson, has taken part in every Snapshot Day since he was born.

A group of spirited volunteers who sample the same site each year have dubbed themselves the “Trout Creekers,” complete with custom shirts for their team. Trout Creeker, Tara Dobyns, exemplified their dedication when she rescheduled a trip overseas so she could take part in this year’s event.

Eight students from Jesse Patterson’s water resource class at LTCC led the sampling teams. Past students from this course have progressed to careers in the environmental field, some here in Tahoe.

The event is significant for both Lake Tahoe and the community. The lake benefits from the monitoring, which tracks changes in the health of Lake Tahoe and the Truckee River watershed, offering insight into drought and wildfire impacts. For the community, Snapshot Day offers a unique opportunity to connect with the environment through hands-on and scientific fieldwork.

A sponsorship from Lime made a lunch and raffle possible for participants. The South Tahoe Public Utility District and the Lahontan Water Board donated lab analysis.