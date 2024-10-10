Vote center open at Truckee Town Hall 

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee Town Hall is open for voting. The Town Hall vote center at 10183 Truckee Airport Road is where residents may vote, request replacement ballots, register to vote and ask questions about the voting process.

Voting hours are:

Through Oct. 25 : 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (closed 12 p.m.-1 p.m. for lunch) Monday through Thursday.

: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (closed 12 p.m.-1 p.m. for lunch) Monday through Thursday. Oct. 26-Nov. 4 : 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily Nov. 5 (Election Day): 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Among the choices voters are asked to make in the Nov. 5 Election are selections for candidates for President, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, state Senate, state Assembly, Truckee Town Council, numerous local boards, 10 state propositions and Town of Truckee Measure E.

Voters may also return their ballot in the mail or at a drop box. Truckee area drop boxes are located at Town Hall, Grocery Outlet, 11213 Donner Pass Road, and Save Mart, 11399 Deerfield Drive.

Ballots were sent in the mail on Oct. 7. Residents who choose to vote by mail should expect their ballots to arrive this week. Anyone who has not received their ballot by Oct. 15 may call our office at 530-265-1298 or stop by Truckee Town Hall during normal business hours.

Check http://www.NevadaCountyCa.gov/November5Election for information on drop box locations and hours. Register to vote at registertovote.ca.gov.