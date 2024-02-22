Vote Centers to open Saturday for Presidential Primary Election in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. – With the highly anticipated March 5 Presidential Primary Election just around the corner, Nevada County is gearing up to open its Vote Centers on staggered schedules, commencing this Saturday, Feb. 24.

The inaugural Vote Centers to swing open their doors are the Rood Center in Nevada City and Truckee Town Hall, offering operating hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until Election Day, when hours extend from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. These centers serve as comprehensive hubs where voters can exercise their rights by casting their ballots in person, depositing completed ballots, obtaining replacements if needed, utilizing accessible voting machines, receiving assistance in multiple languages, and even registering to vote or updating their registration details.

In addition to the in-person voting option, voters can also return their ballots via mail or through designated drop boxes scattered across the county. As of Feb. 16, 4.5 percent of the county’s roughly 75,000 registered voters, totaling 3,363 individuals, have already returned their ballots.

The forthcoming election presents voters with a myriad of crucial decisions to make, spanning selections for candidates contending for the positions of President, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, state senate, state assembly, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, the Nevada City Council, as well as considerations on a state proposition and three local ballot measures.

For further information, including the locations of Vote Centers, interested individuals are encouraged to visit http://www.NevadaCountyCa.gov/Elections . Additionally, to gain insights into the elections process, constituents are invited to keep abreast of developments by perusing and subscribing to Registrar of Voters Natalie Adona’s Ballot Bulletin, a monthly email newsletter. Moreover, the office’s live YouTube feed offers transparency through live coverage of ballot processing.