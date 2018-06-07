Vote tally for Nevada County election still days away

Nevada County residents must wait until Monday for an update on vote totals from this week's primary election — an update that likely won't be the last.

Officials said they'd counted thousands of vote-by-mail ballots received in the weeks before the election. However, an estimated 13,600 ballots received about seven days before the election, and others still in the mail, haven't been counted. It'll take days to tally them, with the next update expected for Monday and more updates likely needed afterward.

"We typically don't scan on election day," said Teal Caddy, clerk-recorder assistant II. "We're just so busy with foot traffic."

Two workers are required to count votes, which includes checking signatures and scanning ballots. That means less employees focused on day-to-day operations.

"Since Monday a lot of voters returned their ballot later rather than sooner," said Sandy Sjoberg, assistant clerk-recorder/registrar of voters, in an email. "Now we have to go through the same process which takes time."

Elections officials said Wednesday they had some 13,600 uncounted ballots remaining. That would mean a turnout of around 41.2 percent, if that estimate holds.

That turnout would be less than other off-year, midterm elections.

The June 2010 election drew a 51.09 percent turnout. June 2014 saw a turnout of 44.58 percent.

Several local races hinge on the final vote count. Sheriff's Capt. Shannan Moon leads the sheriff's race with 5,410 votes, or 35.38 percent. Sheriff's Executive Lt. Bill Smethers follows with 5,207, or 34.05 percent. Former Grass Valley Police Chief John Foster has 4,673 votes, 30.56 percent.

The top two vote-getters in the sheriff's race will advance to the November general election.

In the district attorney's race incumbent Cliff Newell leads with 7,557 votes, or 52.2 percent. Glenn Jennings has 6,921 votes, or 47.8 percent.

Incumbent Dan Miller leads the District 3 Board of Supervisors race with 1,713 votes, 53.87 percent. Hilary Hodge has 1,467 votes, 46.13 percent.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.