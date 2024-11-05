Voter turnout report for Nevada County as of Election Day morning

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — As Election Day unfolds across the nation, Nevada County voters are heading to the polls with a mix of party affiliations and independent choices. According to early data released this morning, as of 6:10 a.m. on Nov. 5, 16,464 residents of the county have cast their ballots in favor of the Democratic Party, while 14,160 voters have aligned themselves with the Republican Party.

In addition to the two major parties, there has been notable participation from voters identifying as independent or with smaller political affiliations. As of the morning count, 5,769 voters selected “No Party Preference” or other affiliations. Meanwhile, 1,792 voters chose the American Independent Party, 438 cast ballots for the Libertarian Party, and 233 supported the Green Party.

With approximately 75,000 registered voters in Nevada County, these early numbers reflect a significant portion of the electorate already making their voices heard. Polls officially opened at 7 a.m. today, and voter participation is expected to increase throughout the day as residents continue to head to polling locations across the region.

The results are still in their early stages, and the final voter turnout and election outcomes will be shaped as more ballots are cast and counted throughout the day. Nevada County residents are encouraged to make sure their votes are counted by participating in the democratic process before polls close at 8 p.m.

Election officials are urging voters to double-check their polling locations and ensure they have all the necessary documentation to vote. Ballots can also be dropped off at designated locations for those who have already received their mail-in ballots but prefer to submit them in person.

View the most recent stats at https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/3990/November-5-2024-Ballot-Statistics

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.