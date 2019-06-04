Voters in state Senate District 1 will choose between Brian Dahle, Kevin Kiley

Today is the last chance people have to cast a ballot in the state Senate District 1 special election.

Over 23% of Nevada County voters — around 15,900 — have cast ballots in the election between Republican Assemblymen Brian Dahle, 53, and Kevin Kiley, 34. The winner will take the seat of former state Sen. Ted Gaines, now a member of the state Board of Equalization.

Nevada County — one of 11 counties in state Senate District 1 — is entirely vote-by-mail. All registered voters should have received ballots, which they can complete and mail back or deliver to one of several drop-off spots. They also can cast a ballot in person.

Dahle and Kiley advanced to today’s runoff after taking the top two spots, respectively, in the March 26 primary election. Neither won 50% plus one vote, requiring a runoff.

Both Republicans, Dahle and Kiley’s campaigns have sniped at each other during the campaign. Both have used PG&E as a wedge issue. Dahle’s campaign claimed Kiley took $500,000 from the utility and other special interests while refusing to hold it accountable. Kiley’s campaign claimed Dahle voted in favor of PG&E foregoing responsibility for fires they cause.

Both camps also pointed to the other when asked about a recent vote shaming mailer. The mailer lists the recipient’s name and the names of others, along with their cities of residence and whether they voted in the past few elections.

The letter claims an additional mailer will be sent after today’s election, “so we can see how we did together.”

Dahle’s camp argued the mailer was sent only to voters in Kiley’s Assembly district in an attempt to turn out the vote. Kiley’s campaign said the mailer appeared like subterfuge from Dahle’s side.

The mailer doesn’t state who paid for it.

Cast your ballot

Nevada County

The Nevada County elections office, Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Suite 210, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today

Truckee’s vote center — Truckee Town Hall, board chambers, 10183 Truckee Airport Road — is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

Drop-off sites, which close at 8 p.m. today include: Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road; Save Mart, 11399 Deerfield Drive, Truckee.

Placer and El Dorado counties

Voters in Placer County can locate their polling place by zip code: at the www.PlacerElections.com website. El Dorado County residents can find their polling place the http://www.edcgov.us website.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.