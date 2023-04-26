Warm temps could set records at Truckee-Tahoe; Stark change in weather next week

A shot taken from Dollar Point on Tuesday.

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The forecasted temperatures continue to rise this week at Truckee-Tahoe and are expected to challenge records and accelerate snowmelt across the Sierra Nevada.

The unseasonably warm temperatures will produce highs in the mid 70s this weekend at Truckee-Tahoe, about 20 degrees over average for the time of year, the National Weather Service in Reno said in a special statement.

“The warmest temperatures so far this Spring are expected to arrive this weekend, with afternoon highs up to 20 degrees above-average for late April,” the statement said. “By Saturday, mid-to-upper 80s are expected across much of western Nevada, with 90 degrees not out of the question for portions of the Basin and Range. If recreating or spending time outdoors, be aware that it will be unusually hot for this time of year and prepare accordingly.”

These unseasonably warm temps, along with overnight lows failing to dip below freezing, will efficiently melt the snowpack resulting in high river flows that will be swift-moving and very cold.

The service issued a flood watch that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 27, and lasts through 9 a.m. Monday, May 1.

“Be cautious if approaching a river bank,” the statement continued. “With snowmelt-driven river rises, daily fluctuations are common and it’s possible the peak flows will occur overnight. Keep this in mind when setting up camp near the water. Anyone participating in outdoor recreation this weekend should use caution as water will be running high, fast, and potentially out of banks for some creeks and streams.”

Wednesday’s high is expected to approach 70 with an overnight low of 30.

On Thursday the high is expected to be 72 with the overnight low in the mid 30s. Friday and Saturday are expected to be in the mid 70s, 75, which would be the peak temps for the week. South Lake Tahoe records for Thursday through Saturday are 72 (2013), 75 (2020) and 75 (2021), respectively.

In Tahoe City, the Thursday through Saturday forecast calls for high temps of 71, 74, 74, respectively. Record highs for those days respectively are 71 (1987), 71 (2004) and 74 (1926).

On Sunday the high drops to 70 in advance of a stark weather pattern change for next week.

Sunday night will be breezy as more unsettled weather arrives bringing the chance of high elevation snow and rain showers.

Monday’s high of 59 is more normal for the time of year dropping to 28 overnight. The snow level, this far out, is 7,800 feet and lowering to 6,800 feet after midnight.

