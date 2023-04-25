Warming temps bring threat of flood; Advisory issued for Truckee-Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe and the North Shore Tuesday morning from Slide Mountain at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Water will be running high, fast and potentially over banks for some creeks and streams with the region approaching record high temperatures this week.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flood watch for Truckee-Tahoe that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday and lasts through 9 a.m. Monday, May 1.

The service said there will be significant stream flow rises especially for snow covered terrain below about 8,000 feet. Rises from snowmelt will likely increase daily through the weekend with the highest flows often in the evenings and overnight.

The service warns low-water crossings may be flooded and minor mainstream flooding is forecast along the forks of the Carson River beginning Friday. The Susan and Walker rivers will also be monitored.

“Anyone participating in outdoor recreation this weekend should use caution as water will be running high, fast,” the flood watch said. “The water will be extremely cold as well, quickly causing shock.”

The thermometer is expected to be in the mid 50s on Tuesday and rising to the low 60s on Wednesday. The temps continue to rise on Thursday through the weekend with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Normal temperatures for the time of year at Truckee-Tahoe are 55 (high) and 29 (low).

