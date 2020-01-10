Washoe County planners approve short-term rental guidelines

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The contentious short-term rental regulation proposal has made it through the Washoe County Planning Commission.

The commission on Tuesday approved proposed short-term rental regulations for Incline Village and Crystal Bay, with the addition of a mandatory review period after two years.

Kelly Mullin, Senior Planner for Washoe County, presented her proposed regulations and easily answered all the questions thrown at her by the commission, indicating a lot of thought and research had gone into this proposal.

The proposal was originally presented to the Washoe County Commission at the Nov. 15 meeting.

After a three-hour discussion, the county commission voted to send the proposal to the planning commission.

Last night’s discussion was notably shorter, with far less public comment.

One comment raised by Incline Village resident Judith Miller went unaddressed.

The planning commission was short a member because former-member Phil Horan stepped down after moving away from Incline Village.

Without a member representing Incline Village, one of the areas impacted by this proposal, Miller felt her community wasn’t represented on the commission.

Several Incline residents have shared similar sentiments about lack of representation in Washoe County over the years.

Miller’s comment was passed over without response from the planning commission.

The regulations will now be sent back to Washoe County Commission in February for possible implementation.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune is a sister publication to the Sierra Sun.