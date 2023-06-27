Washoe County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— At approximately 11:28 p.m. Friday, June 23, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Jeffrey St. and Hazel Ct. in Incline Village for a report of an unresponsive subject.

When deputies and medical personal arrived on the scene, they located a deceased male subject at the residence they responded to. WCSO detectives are investigating this as an isolated incident, and there is no outstanding threat to the public.

The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Officer will conduct its formal death investigation and release the victim’s name upon next of kin notification.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. Refer to case number WC23-3217.