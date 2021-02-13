Washoe RTC seeks input on transit service to Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village residents may soon have transportation service seven days a week to and from Reno.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County is asking for community input on a proposed new pilot transit route from south Reno to Lake Tahoe. The new route would start in May during RTC’s planned service change and would use FlexRIDE service vehicles.

The commission is asking for interested residents to watch a brief virtual public presentation video and provide comments via email to mdulude@rtcwashoe.com, or by calling 775-335-0019. Comments received prior to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, will be entered into the meeting record for RTC’s board meeting at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19.

“Providing an affordable public transit connection between the Truckee Meadows and Incline Village will reduce traffic congestion and parking issues, while also improving sustainability and access for everyone,” said RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas.

Officials said the final service parameters for the pilot project are still under development, but the proposed service would operate seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and would require reservations 24 hours in advance. Vehicles are ADA accessible and can also carry bicycles. The proposed pricing for the service is $5 per one-way trip.

The route would begin at The Summit mall’s park and ride area, then travel up Mt. Rose Highway/Nevada State Route 431 to Incline Village. A one-way trip is about 25-35 miles and takes about 55 minutes.

The RTC is partnering with the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the Tahoe Transportation District on the project. The community is also encouraged to take a brief online survey about the proposed service at https://forms.gle/YAb2Q4vxvwWMU2eE7. The survey is open through Feb. 28.

The RTC’s May 2021 service change also includes some minor run-time adjustments to help with on-time performance throughout RTC’s transit system.

For more information, visit rtcwashoe.com.