Waste management fees to increase in Placer County next month

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. – Placer County residents in the Tahoe area will see an increase on their garbage bills starting July 1. The Placer County Board of Supervisors approved increases to certain waste management fees on Tuesday, June 10, following a public hearing that impacts service from Donner Summit to the Nevada state line.

The increases impact garbage collection fees, paid by customers, and tipping fees, a fee charged at the Eastern Regional Materials Recovery Facility to dispose of waste.

According to a July 2024 agreement (known as the Integrated Waste Management Services Agreement) among Placer County, Placer County Eastern Regional Sanitary Landfill, Inc. and Tahoe Truckee Disposal Co., Inc., these fees, or a portion of them, are subject to an annual cost-of-living increase. However, the increase is capped at 4%, with the excess carrying forward into the next year.

That will be the case with this year’s cost-of-living increase. Tipping fees have increased 6.212%, meeting the 4% cap and carrying over 2.212% to the next year.

The garbage collection fee’s service charge is impacted by a 5.028% cost-of-living increase, so 1.028% will carry forward into next year.

The most common residential service is a two-can service. With this increase, that service will go from $38.80 to $40.35.

The cost of a three-cubic-yard commercial service is proposed to increase from the current rate of $308.25 to $320.58 per month.

Before making these changes, Placer County is required to hold a public hearing. If a majority of the the affected property owners file protests, the fee increase cannot be implemented.

Placer County held that hearing at its June 10 board meeting. Thereafter, the clerk announced a majority protest was not received.

While approving the fee increases, the board also approved minor language revisions to the Integrated Waste Management Services Agreement. One revision adjusts the time period used when comparing indexes in calculating fee increases. The agreement laid out a time period from January through December, however, data from December is not available in time for calculations. Therefore, the board approved a previously used time period of October through September.

Another change revised the deadline for Tahoe Truckee Disposal Co. to submit a list of delinquent accounts from April 1 to April 5.

District 5 Supervisor, Cindy Gustafson, recused herself from the item due to her husband conducting surveys for Tahoe Truckee Disposal Co.

The Board of Supervisors also approved waste management fee increases for other Placer County areas.