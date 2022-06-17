Waste service rates to increase in Truckee

Services for waste removal in Truckee are set to increase following unanimous approval by the Truckee Town Council.

The annual residential rate will increase from $397.42 to $423.48. Rates are calculated according to an index-based methodology that applies a weighted mix of year-over-year changes in the employment cost index, consumer price index, motor vehicle maintenance and repair index, and fuel price indices.

Truckee Administrative Analyst Erica Mertens said during Tuesday’s Town Council meeting that increases in gas prices and an increase in fees at the Eastern Regional Landfill played a factor in determining rates for Truckee residents. Eastern Regional Landfill increased its solid waste tipping fee by 5.05% and its green waste tipping fee by 22.4%.

Since the 2017-18 fiscal year, residents have seen a more than 40% increase in their annual solid waste service rates.

Kelli Hare, with operations at Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal, was on hand during the meeting and addressed some of the complaints the company has seen, stating a satellite office in Reno has been opened in order to fill a need for more customer service agents. Hare said Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal has had difficulty finding employees in the area to fill roles at its Tahoe City office.

Additionally, Hare said there’s been a focus on driver training along with hiring a route auditor.

In several public comments, Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal’s $1,895,321 loan under the Paycheck Protection Program was brought up as a reason against a rate increase. Hare indicated that loan was used to avoid layoffs and keep employees on the payroll while out with COVID or in quarantine.

“There were a lot of impacts on our business, said Hare. We did get a paycheck protection loan. We did follow the terms and conditions of the loan, and it was eventually forgiven.”

‘EFFECTIVE AND EFFICIENT’

Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal provides weekly trash service to the area, offering one 32-gallon can and additional cans at $6.20. Recycling service is every other week. Customer cans also get up to three green waste carts, which will also be serviced every other week through November.

Through its recycling program, more than 11,400 yard waste carts have been used in Truckee neighborhoods, while more than 6,600 recycling carts are in use by the community.

Discounted dumpster rentals will be offered for $89.16, starting July 1. Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal will drop off a dumpster and leave it for a week.

“It’s a very effective and efficient way to dispose of your defensible space cleanups,” said Mertens.

Based on Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal’s formula, commercial rates would have increased by 3.91%. However, last year’s rate adjustment calculations resulted in a 3.91% decrease for commercial sector rates. The town elected not to decrease rates last year and kept them flat, resulting in a roll-under amount of $137,866. That amount will be applied as a credit against this year’s rate increase, resulting in no adjustment to commercial rates for the year.

The residential rate increase will go into effect July 1.

“It really is an amazing service, honestly,” said Council member Anna Klovstad. “I know it’s not perfect, but I am really grateful for this service that they show up no matter how many inches of snow are on top of the ground and on top of the trash cans and recycling containers.”

For more information, visit http://www.waste101.com .

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com