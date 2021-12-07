WATCH: Pearl Harbor Remembrance ceremony in Oahu
Multimedia reporter Elias Funez is in Oahu reporting on the Pearl Harbor Remembrance ceremony. The 2021 ceremony marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and the United States’ entry into World War II.
WATCH: Pearl Harbor Remembrance ceremony in Oahu
