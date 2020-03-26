Watch the YubaNet online town hall here
YubaNet is hosting a virtual town hall from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020.
The purpose of the town hall is to answer questions and hear concerns from the community about the coronavirus.
“What restrictions on movement exist, what are county plans for assisting Nevada County residents, what resources are available for businesses both open and closed, what is the current situation in the medical field?” YubaNet.com states. “Those are a few of the questions we will address.”
Click here to register: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dtE4Oh9aT1Om38IbFEsqCg
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.