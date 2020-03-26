Watch the YubaNet online town hall here

YubaNet is hosting a virtual town hall from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The purpose of the town hall is to answer questions and hear concerns from the community about the coronavirus.

“What restrictions on movement exist, what are county plans for assisting Nevada County residents, what resources are available for businesses both open and closed, what is the current situation in the medical field?” YubaNet.com states. “Those are a few of the questions we will address.”

Click here to register: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dtE4Oh9aT1Om38IbFEsqCg