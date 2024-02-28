Watchdog opportunity available for about $2.20 an hour

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. – Wanted: Placer County residents to examine county government, city government and special districts to ensure public agencies are conducting business in an appropriate and efficient manner. Other requirements include being 18 or older, and an English-speaking U.S. citizen with a spare 40 to 50 hours per month. Compensation is a stipend.

Interested?

Then apply by May 3 to serve on the 2024-2025 Placer County Grand Jury.

For an application, go to https://www.placercourts.org/grand_jury/general-grandjury-application-form.html

The grand jury consists of 19 residents plus alternate jurors. It strives to represent a broad cross-section of the Placer County community. The one-year term begins July 1 and ends June 30, 2025.

To learn more, connect with the Placer County Grand Jury at 11532 B Avenue, Auburn, or via Zoom on:

April 2, 2024 at 6 p.m.

April 8, 2024 at 7 p.m.

April 11, 2024 at 6 p.m.

To attend, RSVP by emailing the Placer County Grand Jury at info@placergrandjury.org . The meeting will be canceled if no one has signed up by noon on the meeting dates.

According to the Judicial Branch of California, Superior Court of California, County of Placer, Calif., website, the grand jury is an investigatory body made up of citizens with the authority to act as a watchdog on local government, investigate citizen complaints, and assist in criminal matters at the request of the district attorney. It is part of the county judicial system and authorized by the California State Constitution.

Grand jurors log 40 to 50 hours per month in addition to travel time. This includes attending two full panel meetings and six committee meetings and/or field trips. Additional committee meetings or field trips may be scheduled. It is possible to schedule time off for vacations or limited emergencies.

Grand jurors are paid $25 for each full panel meeting and $10 for each committee meeting. You will also be reimbursed for travel mileage based on the current government rate.

The Supreme Court advises the grand jury. The grand jury is not accountable to elected officials or government employees. Grand jurors are sworn to secrecy and, other than final reports, their work is kept confidential. The reports published by the grand jury are how investigation results are reported to the public.

The grand jury’s purpose is to actas a watchdog and examine local government.

It has the authority to ascertain how public funds are spent and how spending is documented.

It is required to examine the condition of jails and other detention centers.

It may examine charges of willful misconduct in office and investigate that type of misconduct.

In final reports, the grand jury may recommend ways to increase efficiency, improve services to the public and save taxpayers money.

The grand jury may praise well-managed departments.

In Placer County, the grand jury is asked to perform its criminal function infrequently. The district attorney may ask the grand jury to determine whether or not there is enough evidence to show a person may have committed a felony.

A grand jury indictment is not a finding of legal guilt or innocence, the website said. Grand jury hearings and criminal inquiries are conducted in secret.

Grand jury reports are the only way the investigation and inspection results are reported. At the end of the grand jury term, a final report is published. It is a compendium of the individual investigation reports conducted during the term. Individual reports may be published prior to the end of the term.

To submit a complaint online, go to https://www.placer.courts.ca.gov/general-information/grand-jury/grand-jury-confidential-citizen-complaint-form

For a complaint form to print and mail, go to https://www.placer.courts.ca.gov/sites/default/files/f044a-confidential_citizen_complaint_form_web.pdf

A paper copy of the grand jury complaint form is available at the Executive Office of the Superior Court, 10820 Justice Center Drive, Roseville, Calif. It is also available at most public libraries and county offices. The complaint form can be completed and mailed to the grand jury at Placer County Grand Jury, 11532 B Avenue, Auburn, Calif. 95603.

The presiding and advising Superior Court judges and current grand jury foreperson interview qualified applicants. Applicants are given equal consideration. Most of the 19 grand jury jurors are chosen by lot, and some remain as holdovers. Alternates are also chosen by lot.

After being selected, the Superior Court judge swears in the grand jury jurors for a term of one year.