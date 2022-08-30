Water improvement project to be discusses at Tuesday meeting in Kings Beach

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — A community meeting hosted by North Tahoe Business Association will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss Placer County’s proposed Secline and Brockway Vista Water Quality Improvement Project.

North Tahoe Public Utility District on Monday sent out a news release that said the Board of Directors may attend the meeting but will take no action, other than to participate in the meeting.

The meeting will be held at 8088 Brockway Vista Avenue Kings Beach, CA 96143.