Water Main Breaks: Public Utility urges Kings Beach, Tahoe Vista residents to limit water use

A major water main break occurred in front of 7610 North Lake Blvd. on the main transmission line between the National Avenue Water Treatment Plant and District water storage tanks in the Tahoe Main system around 7:30 a.m. Thursday

According to a press release, the outage area includes Deer Avenue in Kings Beach to National Avenue in Tahoe Vista and up Hwy 267 to Speckled Ave.

The repair is estimated to be completed by 7 p.m. Thursday, the release states.

Via the release, “All Kings Beach and Tahoe Vista residents and businesses should limit water use to only what is necessary for health and public safety.

It is critical that water is retained in the system so your help in limiting water use throughout the system is important until this line is repaired and we can begin refilling storage tanks. At this time storage tanks are down to minimum levels.

Some may experience water going on and off as crews move water throughout the Tahoe Main system to retain water and pressure in the system.”