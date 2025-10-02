Truckee Water Agencies celebrate 9th annual Water Professionals Appreciation Week

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Most residents or visitors rarely think about where their water comes from or where it goes after use. That is by design. When systems operate smoothly, it means water professionals deliver essential services effectively and without interruption.

In Truckee, these responsibilities are managed by three public agencies: Truckee Sanitary District (TSD), Truckee Donner Public Utility District (TDPUD), and Tahoe-Truckee Sanitation Agency (T-TSA). Together, these agencies ensure the community has access to safe drinking water, dependable wastewater services, and environmental protection. Their efforts protect public health and support the Truckee way of life.

California created Water Professionals Appreciation Week in 2017 to recognize the contributions of the state’s water workforce. This year, the observance takes place October 4-12. This week highlights the essential role water agencies and their employees play in providing essential services, protecting natural resources, and supporting local communities.

This week, residents are encouraged to reflect on the work that these teams perform. Whether it is raising a glass of clean water or recognizing the comfort of reliable sanitation, it is a reminder of the expertise and dedication required to provide these vital services.

To learn more about our local water professionals, a brief background of each agency is provided below.

Truckee Sanitary District

Founded in 1906, the Truckee Sanitary District (TSD) is one of California’s oldest special districts. Before the establishment of a public wastewater system, sewage in Truckee frequently flowed directly into local rivers and creeks. This contributed to outbreaks of cholera, typhoid fever, and salmonella. Historical records indicate that outhouses were built over Trout Creek and open sewer pipes discharged directly into the Truckee River.

TSD humbly stared with just five miles of pipe which linked downtown homes and businesses to a small treatment pond near the railyard. Over the decades, TSD expanded its service territory: Gateway in the 1950s, Donner Lake in the 1960s, Tahoe Donner and Northstar in the 1970s, Glenshire in the 1980s, and Gray’s Crossing, Old Greenwood, and Martis Valley in the 2000s

Today, TSD employs 38 full-time staff responsible for collecting and conveying wastewater across more than 39 square miles. TSD serves 12,000 residential units and approximately 600 commercial units, through approximately 215 miles of gravity mains, 16 miles of force mains, 187 miles of laterals and 44 lift stations.

Truckee Donner Public Utility District

Truckee Donner Public Utility District (TDPUD) was created in 1927 and serves water and electricity to the greater Truckee area. The mission of TDPUD is to provide reliable, high-quality utility and customer services while managing district resources in a safe, open, responsible and environmentally-sound manner at the lowest practical costs. The water supplied by TDPUD is 100 percent groundwater, which is supplied from the Martis Valley Groundwater Basin. This precious basin is managed collaboratively with Northstar Community Services District and Placer County Water Agency through the Martis Valley Groundwater Management Plan.

TDPUD relies on a network of 14 wells, 25 pump stations, 35 tanks, 240 miles of piping, and sophisticated controls to efficiently deliver safe, affordable and clean water. This important water distribution system is designed, operated and maintained by TDPUD’s 17 water professionals, who put in many hours of education and training to be certified by the State of California. Within each certification are five increasing levels, each requiring a higher level of training and responsibility than the last.

“Delivering safe, reliable, and affordable water to our community would not happen without our dedicated water utility professionals, said Christa Finn, TDPUD Board President, “We can’t express enough gratitude for their tireless commitment and service.”

Tahoe-Truckee Sanitation Agency

Established in 1972, the Tahoe-Truckee Sanitation Agency (T-TSA) serves as the regional authority for planning, administering, and coordinating wastewater treatment and disposal services across the north and west shores of Lake Tahoe, the Truckee River corridor, and the town of Truckee.

T-TSA’s team of dedicated water professionals operate and maintain the region’s advanced wastewater treatment facility, which processes approximately 1.484 billion gallons of wastewater and manages the disposal of 3,662.3 dry metric tons of biosolids annually.

In addition to treatment operations, T-TSA owns and operates the Truckee River Interceptor, a critical infrastructure system that collects and conveys wastewater from member districts to the central treatment facility.

“At T-TSA, we are proud to recognize the dedication and professionalism of our team. Their work ensures the health, safety, and environmental integrity of our community every single day. In addition, they continue to provide unwavering leadership with an eye to future technology and requirements. Water Professionals Appreciation Week is a meaningful opportunity to thank them for their tireless service,” said T-TSA Board President Scott Wilson.

T-TSA represents a collaborative effort among multiple agencies to protect the water quality of Lake Tahoe and the Truckee River. Through its facilities and commitment to environmental stewardship, T-TSA plays a vital role in preserving the region’s natural beauty and ecological health.