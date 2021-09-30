‘We are going to remember this forever’: Class of 2021-22 savoring each moment

Truckee senior Max Carter (33) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Ben Purgason during the team’s 21-6 win at Churchill County on Sept. 10.

Hans Baumann / Abdiver Photography

The cooler weather of fall for high school athletes signifies a time of pads clashing, volleyballs ricocheting of the hardwood, and soccer balls whipping past a keeper into the back of the net.

Having endured canceled and shortened seasons a year ago due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the graduating class of 2021-22 is savoring each snap, serve, race, and throw-in during the fall season.

“It’s amazing,” said Truckee senior Callie Rule, who plays on the Wolverines volleyball team. “It feels so good being back in front of people. It’s awesome to be back.”

Rule and fellow senior Mia Paulson have helped guide Truckee to an 11-1 start and a current nine-game winning streak following a victory Wednesday at North Valleys in straight sets.

“Being a senior and everything, it’s a true blessing to be able to play again,” added Paulson.

For athletes like North Tahoe girls’ soccer captain Annie Kratz, the lack of competition and team environment eventually led to her feeling unmotivated in other areas.

“It was really hard not to play soccer and have a regular season,” said Kratz. “To be able to be back on the field really means a lot.”

Kratz has helped the Lakers to a undefeated start in Class 2A Northern League play, while fellow captain Brenna Ritchie said she understands the significance of her final year on the pitch after seeing last year’s seniors have their typical season taken away.

“I’m really honored to have the experience to be able to play a full competitive season,” said Ritchie. “The seniors last year were cheated, and we’re just super grateful.”

On the gridiron, Truckee’s seniors have been emboldened by having a shortened season a year ago, and aren’t taking a snap for granted as they move through their final season on the field.

“Senior season is the best time of your life,” said Max Carter, who tallied three touchdowns during Saturday’s 28-21 loss to North Valleys. “We are going to remember this forever. Every second I get on the field is just precious and I cherish every minute out here.”

Tight end Tyler Lamperti reflected on his junior season, which saw Truckee play a handful of games in March and April.

“Last season was pretty hard with all of the COVID and getting tested,” said Lamperti. “It’s cool to be back.”

The Wolverines will look to get back in the win column tonight at Sparks.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com