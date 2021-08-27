‘We expect them to stand up for our community:’ Truckee Airport board discusses impact of July 26 crash

Knocked over trees, a tire through a garage window, and other costs related to damage following a plane crash on July 26 are now being assessed by the Truckee Tahoe Airport District Board.

Last month, a Challenger 605 twin jet aircraft crashed on approach to the airport’s runway 11 en route from Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, taking the lives of all six people aboard. The crash led the board earlier this month to cancel the the annual Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival.

The board, which unanimously approved of the cancellation, also gave a trio of $22,000 donations to the Truckee Optimist Club, KidZone Museum, and the Experimental Aircraft Association’s local chapter.

Following an update on the crash, the airport board at its Wednesday meeting discussed helping homeowners who suffered property damage from the plane going down. Director of Aviation and Community Services Hardy Bullock gave a rough estimate of $25,000 in damage from the crash, saying the airport has been actively reaching out to the plane owner’s insurance company on behalf of local homeowners. McLarens Insurance of Lynnwood, Washington, represents the aircraft owner.

“I did call the insurance company several times and I made it crystal clear to them that we expect them to stand up for our community and the damage that was done to the site and the homeowners,” said Bullock. “We expect them to be onsite taking care of it, and we’re going to keep calling every day until that’s completed … at this point in the game the airport is willing to help and I think it’s the right thing to do.”





The board discussed helping affected property owners financially, but expressed concerns about recouping that money from McLarens Insurance. The matter is set to be added to an upcoming agenda.

