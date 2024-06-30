We want to invest in Olympic Valley’s future. Here’s why we can’t—yet.

As the leader of Palisades Tahoe for the past several years and a North Lake Tahoe resident and community member since 2011, I’ve had the opportunity to meet a lot of people who live, work, and recreate here. Many have shared their perspectives with me over that time—from what they believe Palisades Tahoe is doing well and where we have room to improve, to what they think the resort should be doing.

I’m repeatedly asked, “Why doesn’t the resort build on-site workforce housing for its employees now,” and “Why don’t you improve the aging infrastructure in the valley, like parking?” My response is always

the same—first, “That has always been our plan.” The second part of the answer, however, is that it’s

not that simple.

The approval process required before development can occur is just that—a process. The first step is one we’ve been pursuing for roughly 15 years now, and it requires Placer County to comply with the

California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). This includes studying (and, in this case, subsequently

restudying) the impacts of every piece of the proposed project we might eventually seek building

permits for.

It goes without saying that the County’s process has been incredibly thorough, and that County staff has been extremely diligent in the work that has been done—both times. The detailed studies their

environmental consultants completed as part of the initial Environmental Impact Report (EIR) that was

approved in 2016, and the updated studies that have been conducted since all contemplate forward-

looking conditions over a 25-year period (so now through the year 2041…not a single moment in time)

and demonstrate that this plan has an overall public benefit for all of us.

Most people would agree that the County’s process of evaluating the big picture for Olympic Valley and studying the cumulative impacts of all potential projects that may be pursued now or in the future is the

right way to proceed. This intentional part of the process (CEQA) was implemented to prevent

“piecemeal” projects from moving forward without a broader, comprehensive plan for the community.

It’s important to know that if the Placer County Board of Supervisors votes to reapprove our plan when

it comes back before them, their approval, by way of adopting a Specific Plan for Olympic Valley, will be

what defines land use designations and zoning, and restricts building heights and setbacks. As proposed, this plan allows for a much-reduced density than the current county General Plan. To be clear, this approval would not allow construction to begin, but it would allow us to finally submit project-specific designs to obtain building permits.

Even if the plan is approved, with each project-specific building permit application, requirements still must be met before permits are issued and construction can occur. This “backstop” dictated by the

process guarantees opportunities for the community to continue to be involved in the process and

ensures each part of the project will comply with current regulations and available resources at the time

they’re pursued.

So, what happens next?

Our application will be back in front of the Placer County Board of Supervisors later this year. Should they vote to reapprove it, we’ll be able to proceed with project-specific designs to finally seek permits to build much-needed valley improvements, on-site workforce housing, new lodging options for people to stay in Olympic Valley, and that frequently asked about parking structure.

And, along the way, there will continue to be opportunities to weigh in with feedback on specific project designs as part of the public process.

I encourage you to learn about the process and to review for yourself the updated studies and analysis

that demonstrate how this plan stands to benefit those who live, work, and recreate in North Lake

Tahoe.

Dee Byrne is president and COO of Palisades Tahoe.