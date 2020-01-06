Weak storms this week to bring light snow to Lake Tahoe

Snow is headed to Lake Tahoe this week but it will be measured in inches instead of feet.

The week starts out Monday with temps in the low 20s but the sun will burn bright and the high will reach up to 50, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

The temps begin to drop Tuesday night as a weak storm pushes into the basin. Wind gusts will get up to 20 mph with a 50% chance of snow, mainly after 10 p.m. into Wednesday morning.

From the National Weather Service.

Snow accumulations of an inch or two is possible.

Snow showers could linger in the area Wednesday and Thursday that could coat the mountains with another dusting.

Friday looks to be partly sunny and clear with a high near 45.

Both the NWS and The Weather Channel show a shift this weekend and are calling for snow and strong winds to return Saturday, Sunday and into the following week with accumulations still up in the air.

