Weather advisory issued for Truckee-Tahoe; More than a foot of snow possible on Wednesday
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a winter weather advisory for anticipated snow accumulation Wednesday at Truckee-Tahoe.
The advisory goes into effect at 4 a.m. Wednesday and lasts for nine hours with the service calling for more than a foot of snow possible for Sierra passes, 6 to 12 inches for the West Shore of Lake Tahoe and 2 to 4 inches for the East Shore.
Wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph, and 75 mph on Sierra ridges, will produce blowing and drifting snow that may reduce visibility on area roadways at times and reduced speeds are recommended. The strong winds could also cause tree damage.
The service said travelers should expect slippery conditions, especially for the Wednesday morning work commute.
The service said even light snowfall can cause major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic. Plan on extra time reaching intended destinations and don’t follow too close with it taking longer to stop on slick roads.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511 or by visiting http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov or https://www.nvroads.com.
