Weather almost has final say in Fallon vs. Khaled matchup

STATELINE, Nev. – The 90 plus celebrities had completed their second day of the American Century Championship on July 13, but the competition was just heating up on the green.

The moment for the Jimmy Fallon versus DJ Khaled duel had come. However, the weather had its own plan.

But rewind to just the start of this week where Fallon called out Khaled on his show on Monday and set this all into motion. “I think I could beat him in golf,” Fallon announced and said, “DJ Khaled, I’d like to challenge you to a gentlemanly game of golf.”

The challenge was assured the next night when DJ Khaled appeared on the show, officially accepting the challenge.

Four days later, the two rolled out to the tee box of the well-known lakeside hole 17 at the Edgewood Tahoe golf course for what the opponents have dubbed the “Cardigan Classic.”

The two caddy’s who accompanied the duo looked familiar. Towering over the crowd, Blake Griffin slung Khaled’s bag, complete with a custom-built PXG 9-wood that was hand-delivered to him the day before. Comedian Nate Bargatze carried Fallon’s quiver. If you forgot who was whose caddy, the large blue letters on the back of each caddy’s white jumpsuit cleared that up.

Fresh off the field themselves, the two caddy’s provided support to the stars, consulting, pointing and lining up shots.

Ray Allen, Jimmy Fallon, Nate Bargatze on the 17th hole green at Edgewood on July 13.

One day prior, as Fallon and Khaled geared up for the tournament, they had a request, “Put the ropes down,” Fallon said, “and we want everyone to walk with us, like old school, like Arnold Palmer, like Tiger Woods.”

Although they were referring to their last hole of the four-hole round, they got what they wished for on the first hole.

The ropes weren’t down, but some of the crowd members ushered the two personalities over the fairway and onto the green.

That’s where both opponents had their fair share of putts, but the first hole went to Fallon. He celebrated arms spread and soared on the green, but not for long.

Jimmy Fallon celebrate victory at the first hole of four in his competition against DJ Khaled on Saturday, July 13.

A lightening storm put the game on hold right after the first hole.

Both parties waited it out in the club house. The weather almost had the final say, but over two hours later, Fallon said as he walked through the clubhouse Pro Shop, “Let’s go shopping.” Soon after, he walked out sporting a rain jacket and bucket hat and wandered out into the rain.

Jimmy Fallon walks out into the storm after his match against DJ Khaled was postponed for over two hours due to lightening.

The competitors decided the show must go on. With crowds now gone, and mostly cameras surrounding, it felt more akin to the production it was. Crews were filming a Jimmy Fallon special of the event with an air date still to be announced.

You won’t have to wait to know the results. The Tribune had a front row seat.

As the show carried on at the 18th hole around 6 p.m., new caddies filled Griffin and Bargatze’s rolls.

Khaled and Fallon tied this hole, but not before they both went out of bounds.

Both Fallon and Khaled went out of bounds on their first round of the 18th hole.

The two played the 17th and 18th hole again to make it the four-hole round they had planned.

Fallon again dominated the 17th hole.

It appeared Fallon might cinch the win, but DJ Khaled made a last ditch proposition for an aloha press. This meant with Fallon up 2-0, if Khaled won this next hole, it would even the score.

This would call for another round at the 18th hole to break the tie.

It was close at the green of the 18th. Fallon putted, but is wasn’t quite to his satisfaction. “Should I use my mulligan?”

After going back and forth, he finally decided. “I’m gonna use my mulligan.”

His win followed the mulligan.

The two sprayed champagne in the air as they celebrated the end of the Inaugural Cardigan Classic.

“I was impressed,” DK Khaled said and fitted Fallon with the bright red cardigan that he had won.

The two talked about how they hope their four-hole challenge starts a new way to golf. “Anyone can do it,” Fallon said.

With cigars waiting, the two shook hands and hugged, ending the match—for now.

The night didn’t end before DJ Khaled challenged Fallon to a rematch.

It’s likely the green hasn’t seen its last Cardigan Classic.