Weather forecast: Sunny weekend in Truckee

The weather outlook is bright for Truckee this weekend with mostly sunny skies, the National Weather Service Office in Reno said on Saturday, Jan. 6.

The high for Saturday should be around 45 degrees with a southwest wind of about 10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. The low is forecast to be near 22 degrees with a wind of about 5 mph.

The outlook for Sunday, Jan. 7, is similar with sunny skies, a high around 51 degrees, and a south wind of 5 mph. The low should be near 31 degrees.

Looking ahead into next week, the best chance for snow appears to be Tuesday evening, Jan. 9, with an anticipated accumulation of 1-2 inches.