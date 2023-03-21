Weather may impact parking for TRPA meeting; Agency urges online attendance

Snow covers the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency office in Stateline, Nevada following extreme winter storms. Parking lot capacity and road safety are a concern for the March Governing Board meeting this week.

Provided/TRPA

STATELINE, Nev. —The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board meeting on Wednesday may be impacted by weather and the public is encouraged to check the agenda and to consider attending online, the agency said Tuesday.

TRPA meetings continue to be held both online and in-person. Recent storms have impacted available parking at the agency’s Stateline office building and additional winter weather is expected on Wednesday. The agency welcomes virtual meeting attendance, which may also increase safety on Tahoe’s roads.

The Regional Plan Implementation Committee of the Governing Board will hear a proposal from Washoe County to update the Tahoe Area Plan to add single-family condominiums as an allowed use in a specific area of the Incline Village commercial center. The full board won’t vote on the proposed amendment until April at the earliest.

TRPA staff will also present the draft Cascade to Meeks Trail Feasibility Study to the Environmental Improvement Program and Outreach Committee in the morning. A walking and biking trail from the area of Cascade Lake to Meeks Bay, through Emerald Bay, is a top priority in the Hwy 89 Corridor Management Plan and the 2022 Lake Tahoe Transportation Action Plan.

The full board will consider approval of the Lake Tahoe Community College Student Housing project no earlier than 12:30 p.m. The student housing project could provide deed-restricted affordable housing to 100 students on the college campus in South Lake Tahoe.

To view the entire agenda, please visit trpa.gov .