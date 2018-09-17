Weather Report: Fall-like conditions in store this week

The last full week of summer will bring fall-like conditions to the Tahoe Basin.

Clear skies and high temperatures ranging from the mid 60s to low 70s are in the forecast from the National Weather Service.

“Fall-like weather is expected for this week with clear skies, breezy afternoons, warm days and chilly nights. Stronger winds are possible again next weekend,” the service states.

Monday's high temperature in South Lake Tahoe will reach 69 degrees. The high will eventually reach 75 degrees Friday. The high in Incline Village Monday will be 66 degrees. Friday's high in Incline will hit 71 degrees.

“Temperatures will remain right around normal for this time of year with low 80s in western Nevada and low 70s in the Sierra. Nights are beginning to cool off with overnight lows starting to dip into the 40s in western Nevada and 30s in the Sierra.”