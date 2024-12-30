Weather Report: Weekend Storm fades to calm week

Screenshot-2024-12-30-at-9.08.49 AM

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA — A stormy few days has turned the corner into a calm week today. Intense winds caused some damages, including downed trees at the Keys and elsewhere. Most resorts in the basin picked up several inches of snow on Sunday, with Mt. Rose and Sugar Bowl leading the pack.

Sunday’s storm brought intensity in parts of the basin.

“We didn’t see much snow accumulation at lake level,” says Reno-based National Weather Service forecaster Mark Deutschendorf, “but most mountain areas got between 4 and 8 inches of snow, with some areas getting a foot.”

According to Deutschendorf, ridge gusts up to 130 miles per hour were recorded.

“Not a stand out storm by Sierra standards,” says Deutschendorf, “but it put a fresh coat on upper mountains and had plenty of wind to go with it.”

Conditions were hazardous for travel in various places, but Highway 80 is clear now, though chain screenings are in place for trucks. Highway 50 remains clear.

This week is forecast to be cold and clear, however, with temperature highs around 40 degrees throughout the week. Winds are calm and conditions should be good for outdoor activity. The basin will likely see more weather before the end of the week, with showers likely to come in Friday.

“Dry and milder conditions will return through the upcoming week with valley inversions forming by mid week under clearing skies,” says the National Weather Service. “A slight chance of light showers across northeast California on New Year’s Day will be followed by another winter storm by the week’s end.”

Deutschendorf noted that Friday’s inclement weather may impact evening commutes in the basin.

For those interested in skiing outside the resort, keep checking with the Sierra Avalanche Center. The center has stated that avalanche conditions are Low below treeline, but Moderate near and Above treeline.

“Gale force winds during yesterday’s storm have created slabs of wind blown snow,” says the Sierra Avalanche Center. “These slabs could remain reactive today in gully features, along ridges, and in open areas. Use caution when traveling around these areas of concern.”

Anna Kristina Moseidjord is a freelancer for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.