Weather service calling for snow at Lake Tahoe; passes could receive up to 4 inches

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a special weather statement for snowfall in the Lake Tahoe area for South Lake Tahoe, Stateline, Incline Village, Glenbrook and Tahoe City.

A low pressure system is likely to bring light snowfall to the Sierra as well as southern Lyon and far western Mineral counties in Nevada, mainly above 6,500 to 7,000 feet, Tuesday night into Wednesday, according to the NWS.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, Spooner Summit, Carson, Ebbetts and Sonora passes all could receive 2-4 inches of snow.

Although snow accumulations appear to be light, NWS is urging drivers to be cautious during the hazardous driving conditions, including leaving more space while following vehicles.

Precipitation is forecast to diminish by Wednesday evening but temperatures will be cold enough to refreeze any melting that may take place during the day, NWS said.

Northeast winds Wednesday will be around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

It’s a good time to make sure cars are prepared for winter, including an ice scraper or snowbrush, gloves and winter clothing, blanket, emergency flares, salt or sand, first aid kit, flashlight and extra windshield solution.

Temperatures stay cool the rest of the week after the low pressure system leaves the basin Wednesday night.

The high Thursday may reach 40 with the low in the mid 20s and Friday through the weekend high temps will be around 45 with the low in the high 20s.

