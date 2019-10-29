Weather service issues lake wind advisory for Tahoe

Strong winds whip up waves on Lake Tahoe at Eldorado Beach. The National Weather Service has issued a lake wind advisory beginning at 10 a.m. today, and lasting until 10 p.m. tonight.

RYAN HOFFMAN / TAHOE DAILY TRIBUNE

High winds from a dry cold front will again whip through the Truckee-Tahoe area today, prompting the National Weather Service office in Reno to issue a lake wind advisory for the region.

The advisory will go into effect at 10 a.m. today, and will last until 10 p.m. tonight and includes Truckee, Tahoe City, and Incline Village.

“Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights,” said the weather service in its advisory. “Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind.”

The weather service cautions against any boating activities today due to east winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts of up to 35 mph. Waves as high as 3 feet are forecast today on Lake Tahoe.

North Tahoe and Truckee will continue to see freezing temperatures through the remainder of the week, according to the weather service, with lows in the teens and 20s. Daytime highs are forecast to be in the 40s and 50s, before warming up to around 60 degrees on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.