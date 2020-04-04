Weather service issues winter storm warning

Two storms will bring winter-like weather back to the region today through early next week. A winter storm warning is in effect from Saturday through Monday due to heavy snow and strong winds in the Sierra.

Courtesy of National Weather Service office in Reno

Stormy weather returns to the Truckee-Tahoe area this weekend, bringing with it up to a foot of snow at lake level.

The National Weather Service office in Reno has issued a winter storm warning, which goes into effect at 2 p.m. today and lasts until noon on Monday.

The weather service is forecasting 6 to 12 inches of snow for Truckee and at lake level, much of which will fall on Sunday. Areas above 7,000 feet could receive up to 2 feet of snow.

Winds are forecast to gust as high as 45 mph at lower elevations and up to 90 mph along Sierra ridges.

“Travel could be very difficult with very long delays possible over Interstate 80, Highway 50, and 88,” said the weather service in its storm warning.

A backcountry avalanche watch has also been issued by the Sierra Avalanche Center, and will last from Sunday morning through Monday morning.

“Very dangerous avalanche conditions may occur,” said the center in its warning. “Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended during HIGH avalanche danger. Large destructive avalanches could occur.”

Going into the week, there will be a chance of snow continuing to fall Monday night, according to the weather service, followed by a chance of snow and rain showers Tuesday through Thursday.