Weather service issues winter storm warning
Stormy weather returns to the Truckee-Tahoe area this weekend, bringing with it up to a foot of snow at lake level.
The National Weather Service office in Reno has issued a winter storm warning, which goes into effect at 2 p.m. today and lasts until noon on Monday.
The weather service is forecasting 6 to 12 inches of snow for Truckee and at lake level, much of which will fall on Sunday. Areas above 7,000 feet could receive up to 2 feet of snow.
Winds are forecast to gust as high as 45 mph at lower elevations and up to 90 mph along Sierra ridges.
Support Local Journalism
“Travel could be very difficult with very long delays possible over Interstate 80, Highway 50, and 88,” said the weather service in its storm warning.
A backcountry avalanche watch has also been issued by the Sierra Avalanche Center, and will last from Sunday morning through Monday morning.
“Very dangerous avalanche conditions may occur,” said the center in its warning. “Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended during HIGH avalanche danger. Large destructive avalanches could occur.”
Going into the week, there will be a chance of snow continuing to fall Monday night, according to the weather service, followed by a chance of snow and rain showers Tuesday through Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.