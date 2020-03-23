Weather service issues winter weather advisory

A one-two punch of weak and moderate storms are set to impact the Truckee-Tahoe area this week, bringing snow, rain and gusty winds to the region.

This afternoon, the National Weather Service office in Reno issued a winter weather advisory, which will go into effect tomorrow at 4 p.m. until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

“We’ve got one little guy that’s coming through today, and then the next one comes on tomorrow afternoon,” said Alex Hoon, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Reno. “The first one tonight is rather weak, and the one that comes in tomorrow night is a moderate storm, but still enough to cause some headaches.”

Traffic heading over Donner Summit, according to Hoon, will likely be impacted by chain controls from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Tonight, there could be a dusting of snow at higher elevations in the Sierra, said Hoon, followed by tomorrow afternoon’s storm that could drop a few inches of snow in Truckee and at lake level. Area’s higher in the Sierra are forecast to see up to 15 inches of snow. Tahoe Donner may get up to a foot of snow.

The low-pressure system is dropping down from the Gulf of Alaska, and is forecast to lower daytime highs in Truckee this week to the mid-30s. Lows are forecast to be in the teens.

“This one’s got some pretty good cold air behind it,” added Hoon. “Not only is it going to drop some snow in the mountains Tuesday night into Wednesday, but it’s also going to drop our snow levels down to the valley floors here in Reno .. not a lot, maybe a dusting down here.”

The outlook brightens going into the weekend with daytime temperatures climbing into the mid-50s.