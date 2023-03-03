Weather service upgrades to storm warning; 4 feet of snow possible for Truckee-Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe during a bluebird Thursday, March 2, from Dollar Point.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Friday will be a bluebird day on the slopes, the first day of school this week for Tahoe-Truckee students and a final day to prepare for another major storm set to impact Lake Tahoe this weekend.

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District said all schools are running on a regular schedule and are excited to see the students.

“We are so excited to welcome students back to classrooms,” the district said. “However, due to road conditions, there may be delays for school busses. Area of greatest concern is Kings Beach due to limited snow clearing in the neighborhood.”

Another round of heavy snow and strong winds will make travel in the Sierra almost impossible Saturday into next week, the National Weather Service in Reno said.

The service has upgraded to a winter storm warning that goes into effect at 10 a.m. Saturday and lasts until 4 a.m. Monday for snow accumulations up to 4 feet above 7,000 feet and 1 to 2 feet for lake communities.

“If you come to the Sierra this weekend, you may not be able to leave for a while,” the warning said. “If you become stuck in your vehicle, rescue may be significantly delayed.”

Placer County has issued a warning to visitors who may be coming to Tahoe this weekend asking them to be patient with other drivers on icy roads and to bring their own supplies.

“The region has been cut off from supply shipments for several days, which means fuel is low and groceries supplies are limited,” the county said in a news release. “We are advising visitors to bring their own emergency supplies and additional fuel to ensure they are prepared for a worst-case scenario.”

The service is also advising homeowners that additional snow loading on top of a very deep existing snowpack may create unusual hazards including, but not limited to, structural instabilities, fire hydrant access problems, delayed first responders and shelter in place orders.

If traveling, be prepared to be stuck for many hours and bring an emergency kit that includes extra food, water, clothing and tire chains.For road conditions, call 511 or visit https://www.nvroads.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov .

Bill Rozak is editor for the Sierra Sun. He may be reached at brozak@swiftcom.com.