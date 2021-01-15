Webinar on business law updates to return

The Truckee Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Tahoe Chamber to offer the business community the opportunity to participate in their annual Level Up Webinar on HR & Employment Law updates on Jan. 21 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Attorneys of Sutton Hague Law Corporation, Brett Sutton and Jared Hague, will brief business owners and managers on the new COVID-19 compliance laws in Nevada and California and teach attendees how to keep their business protected from liability in the face of these changes.

According to the study by Hiscox, California and Nevada businesses have a 46% and 55% higher chance of having an employment charged filed against them than the average business. Many charges can be prevented by staying informed on employment law changes.

This critical webinar will provide attendees with information on the latest laws, executive orders and regulatory guidance applying to COVID-19 paid leave, reporting requirements, and vaccination requirements.

Workshop facilitators, Brett Sutton and Jared Hague, are partners at Sutton Hague Law Corporation, which has offices in both California and Nevada. Both attorneys have trained thousands in all aspects of employment law and the firm conducts bi-monthly webinars on employment law topics for California and Nevada employers.

The Level UP Webinar is being offered to Truckee Chamber members for $10 – use the promo code “TruckeeChamber” to receive this discount when registering as a non-member (of the Tahoe Chamber). To register, visit https://bit.ly/2021EmploymentLawWebinar.

Truckee Chamber of Commerce

The Truckee Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization of over 630 members with the goal of making a positive difference for its members and the community by continually improving the Truckee business climate and strengthening the economic development opportunities, while maintaining Truckee’s community character and sense of place.

Source: Truckee Chamber of Commerce