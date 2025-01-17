Webinar showcases Resolv: Making building electrification easier with AI

TRUCKEE, Calif. – On January 16, the Climate Transformation Alliance, alongside the North Tahoe Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) and 100% Renewable Truckee, hosted a webinar featuring Sam Ruderman, co-founder of Resolv. Resolv is an innovative platform that uses AI to simplify the process of finding and applying for rebates related to building electrification.

During the event, Ruderman demonstrated how Resolv helps homeowners, businesses, and contractors access these rebates more easily. This webinar was part of the Climate Transformation Alliance’s Building Electrification Webinar Series, supported by the Sierra Business Council and other local groups.

Billions of dollars in rebates and tax credits for energy-efficient building projects go unclaimed each year because the application process is too complex. Currently, contractors are responsible for navigating confusing guidelines, filling out paperwork, and managing follow-ups. This has led to low participation rates—only 5–10% for some programs.

Resolv was created to solve this problem. Its AI-powered platform automates every step of the rebate application process. Contractors can upload documents like invoices, and Resolv’s AI identifies eligible rebates, completes the forms, and ensures all requirements are met. This not only saves time but also reduces errors. The platform also helps rebate providers by cutting administrative costs and freeing up more funds for energy efficiency projects.

Ruderman shared the story of how he and co-founder Shane Kelly combined their expertise in climate tech and software development to create Resolv. Their goal was to remove barriers to accessing electrification incentives and make it easier for everyone to transition to clean energy.

The webinar also highlighted Resolv’s collaboration with programs like Truckee’s Dark Sky LED rebate. The platform uses AI to review uploaded documents, verify eligibility, and streamline approvals, making the process faster and more efficient.

Resolv’s impact goes beyond simplifying rebate applications. By reducing administrative costs to as little as 7–10% of program budgets, the platform allows more money to go toward outreach and community support. This helps ensure that rebates are used effectively and reach more people.

With its ability to streamline processes and eliminate barriers, Resolv is paving the way for faster and more widespread adoption of building electrification, helping communities transition to a more sustainable future.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.