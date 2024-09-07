Website Launched in Support of Truckee Measure E 

The advocacy committee, Truckee Citizens for Essential Services, Yes on Measure E, has announced the launch of its website at yesone4Truckee.org.

According to Truckee resident and committee chair Steve Teshara, “The purpose of the website is to educate voters on the benefits of Measure E as locally-controlled funding to sustain and improve essential Town services and infrastructure investments that protect our safety and quality of life.”

Measure E is a proposed 1/2% increase in the sales tax placed on the November ballot for voter consideration by the Truckee Town Council. If approved, the estimated $3.5 million generated annually would be available to support a variety of services and investments identified by registered voters in a public opinion poll conducted earlier this year as priority concerns.

The identified priorities included additional wildfire mitigation, evacuation planning and emergency operations, TART Connect Microtransit and other transit services, enhanced maintenance of Town owned public spaces and parks, watershed improvement and restoration projects and expanded workforce housing programs. As one example, the Rooted Renters Program is currently only funded for a pilot term. In each of these priority areas, Measure E funds can be used as leverage for vital state and federal grants.

Sections of the website including About Measure E and answers to frequently asked questions (FAQ). Also, how to get involved, donate to the campaign and show your support for the benefits the measure will provide.

With voter approval, 100% of the Measure E funds will stay in Truckee. No funds can be diverted or taken away by the county or state. Essential purchases like groceries and prescription medications are exempt to ensure the cost is not a burden to those on fixed or limited incomes. Independent audits and public spending disclosures will ensure funds are spent appropriately.

“Life is good in Truckee,” said committee member Sara Van Siclen. “But we need additional funds to sustain essential services, like Truckee TART Connect, and to better prepare our community for threats to our environment and safety such as wildfire.” ###