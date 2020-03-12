Weekend storm could deliver up to 3 feet of snow to high Sierra

FILE — NRCS Hydrologist Jeff Anderson measures the snowpack at the Mt. Rose SNOTEL site on March 3.

Provided

Following the few inches of snow that fell at higher elevations in the Truckee-Tahoe area last weekend, the region is forecast to be hit with a storm that could deliver up to 3 feet of snow to higher elevations in the Sierra, according to the National Weather Service office in Reno.

The weather service has issued a winter storm watch, which goes into effect Saturday morning through Monday, due to a winter storm that is forecast to produce strong winds, cause winter travel conditions, elevate fire weather concerns, and drop up to a foot of snow in Truckee and at Lake Tahoe level.

Forecasters are calling for 10 to 16 inches of snow in Truckee and at Lake Tahoe level, and up to 3 feet for the high Sierra.

“Much of the day Saturday should be pretty windy, and at this point, it looks like the Sierra could see snow start to pick up in the afternoon hours,” said Mark Deutschendorf, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Southwest winds will begin picking up early Saturday, and could gust as high as 50 mph, with winds on Sierra ridges reaching more than 100 mph.

The peak period of the storm is forecast to last from Sunday morning into the early evening, bringing continuous snow to the region.

The Truckee-Tahoe area could see additional snow showers into Monday and Tuesday.

“For those who want to do some skiing for St. Patrick’s Day next Tuesday, there should some fresh snow to do their turns on,” said Deutschendorf. “After that it looks to dry out a little bit, but will still be on the cool side for much of next week.”

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.