Weekend storm headed to Truckee-Tahoe could dump multiple feet of snow

A view of Lake Tahoe at sunrise Thursday from Homewood Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Another strong winter storm is headed to Lake Tahoe this weekend that is expected to drop multiple feet of snow and cause extended travel disruptions.

A break in the stormy weather on Thursday through Friday morning may be a good time for Tahoe residents to restock supplies and clear snow and ice from gutters and drains before the next set of storms blow into the region.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm advisory for the region through the weekend and early next week. A winter storm watch is in effect from 4 a.m. Saturday through 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The advisory says 1 to 2 feet of snow could fall in the basin and 2 to 4 feet is possible above 7,000 feet. Strong winds accompanying the storm could hit 80 mph.

The service said snow may begin to accumulate over Sierra passes during the day on Friday and may begin to impact travel over Donner Summit, Echo Summit and Carson Pass as early as noon Friday but Saturday looks to pose the greatest threat to travel impacts with the brunt of the storm passing through.

The service said two weaker storms are on course to impact the region Sunday night through Monday, and again on Wednesday which will bring several more periods of snow impacts to the mountains before a drier period moves into the region through the later half of next week and beyond.

The weaker storm leaving the basin Thursday morning dropped 9 inches of snow at Homewood and 6 inches at Palisades Tahoe and ended warm with rain at lake level.

For road conditions, call 511 or visit https://www.nvroads.com or https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov .

Bill Rozak is editor for the Sierra Sun. He may be reached at brozak@swiftcom.com.