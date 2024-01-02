Welcome to another election year: Local, national elections to take center stage

2024 is already shaping up to be much more active in the polls both on a local and national level.

Nevada County Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona gave a run-down on what to expect as well as a retrospective on voting in 2023.

“There were elections across the state and across the country,” explained Adona. “As far as Nevada County it has been fairly peaceful, which I am thankful for, my staff are thankful for, as the last few years have been sort of a hurly-whirl of things so we are glad. Everyone who has approached us so far has been kind and recognized we are just doing our job here.”

The primary election will take place March 5, and any candidate hoping to appear on the ballot should already have filed their paperwork though the write-in period starts January 8 and goes until February 20.

“If for some reason you missed the boat on candidate filing and you want to be a certified write-in candidate, that is a period you can. Other than that, candidate filing is closed,” Adona said.

Locally, the 2024 election will see voters selecting new supervisors from various districts.

“As far as county stuff goes, we’ve got District 1 and District 2 and District 5. Hardy Bullock (District 5) is running uncontested. Heidi Hall (District 1) has a couple of challengers on the ballot. And in District 2, Ed Scofield is retiring at the end of his term so we have four competitors who are vying for those seats. I would be surprised if any one person made it past 50+1 percent of the votes. It’s very likely that will go to the November ballot, but we’ll see,” Adona said.

Candidates to fill Scofield’s place are John Herrera, Jeff Pettitt, John Tedder, and Robb Tucker.

Those seeking the District 1 Supervisor positions—versus incumbent Heidi Hall—are Sue McGuire and Michael Taylor.

“Also we’ve got judges who filed for office but they have no one running against them,” said Adona. “So under the law they don’t appear on the ballot either. So we have Scott Thompson and Kelly Babineau who filed to keep their seats and they don’t have any competitors so they do not need to appear on the ballot.”

The election process is a complicated one, but for the integrity of the voting system. Adona said there are many things voters should be aware of, though none new to the upcoming cycle. Voters are encouraged to check or update their registration status before the primaries.

“This year on the ballot if you are registered with no party preference we have a message there: the reason you are seeing no presidential candidates is because you are registered in this way. If you don’t want to be registered in this way, let us know and we can go ahead and correct it,” Adona said.

With the election comes new employment possibilities for locals, with Elections hiring up to 60 or 70 people to help complete the process.

“We have to,” Adona said. “We can’t administer an election without hiring temporary workers who work in our office and work in our warehouse and we of course have the poll workers. From my perspective it’s business as usual.”

In its efforts to help, Nevada County Elections Registrars of Voters has issued a Presidential Primaries Pocket Guide with the intention of educating the community on certified political parties and how your party preference could affect your voting. The booklets also offer information on crossover voting, no party preference voting, and what to do before you receive a ballot.

Additionally, Adona has been hard at work writing and publishing online her “Ballot Bulletin” which can bring voters up to date on happenings around the Elections Office as well as any alerts the community may need to know. To sign up or view past bulletins, please see http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/3879/The-Ballot-Bulletin .

To check your voter registration status please see voterstatus.sos.ca.gov .

To register to vote go to registertovote.ca.gov .

To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles please email jnobles@theunion.com .