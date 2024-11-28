Welcome to Winter: Unveiling ‘Forged’, celebrating 75 years of excellence 

Event Details Date: Saturday, November 30th Location: The Village at Palisades Tahoe Time: 12:30 PM – 5:00 PM Cost: Free and open to all! Schedule of Events 12:30 – 3:30 PM: Live performance by Blues Monsters in the Events Plaza 3:30 – 3:45 PM: Raffle in the Events Plaza 3:45 – 4:00 PM: Alpenhorns performance 4:00 – 4:30 PM: Forged unveiling in the Tram Plaza 4:45 PM: Tree Lighting Ceremony in the Tram Plaza

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Palisades Tahoe invites the publice to welcome the winter season with an extraordinary celebration in The Village at Palisades Tahoe on Saturday, November 30. This year’s event features the highly anticipated unveiling of Forged, a monumental art installation that pays tribute to the community, the legacy of alpine sport, and Palisades Tahoe’s 75th anniversary.

Crafted by local artist Toni Standteiner, Forged is more than just a sculpture; it tells the story of Palisades Tahoe’s collective spirit. The vertical rock at its center represents the mountain as a teacher and tool, shaping lives and fostering greatness. Surrounding it, tall standing steel and bronze figures symbolize the family and community supporting and nurturing athletes, while copper figures, bending gracefully, represent the coaches and mentors guiding them to success. At the heart of the piece is a wing, inscribed with the names of athletes and others who have positively contributed to our mountain community and legacy of excellence in sport. Each year there will be additional names added, and Forged will be an ongoing inspiration to local youth.

As part of the 75th-anniversary celebration, Forged stands as a testament to the values that have defined Palisades Tahoe for decades: unity, strength, and courage. The unveiling at 4:00 PM in the Tram Plaza will highlight an afternoon of festivities that include live music, performances, and the cherished Tree Lighting Ceremony, making it a perfect day for guests of all ages.

As we celebrate the start of winter and a milestone year, Palisades Tahoe invites you to join us for this historic event. Together, we honor the past, celebrate the present, and look forward to a bright future.